EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of EOG opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,176,000 after buying an additional 1,095,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

