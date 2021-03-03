eosDAC Hits One Day Volume of $11,534.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $996,998.58 and $11,534.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

