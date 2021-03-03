EOSDT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $18,591.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.78 or 0.00479882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00072946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00078368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00054865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.83 or 0.00487787 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

