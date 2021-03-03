EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

