Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EQUEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.