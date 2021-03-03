Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EQUEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

