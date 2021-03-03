Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

EQNR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,951. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

