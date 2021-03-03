Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 372,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 27.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.