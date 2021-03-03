Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,951. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

