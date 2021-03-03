Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Trading Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.