Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

