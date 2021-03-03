Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harsco in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSC. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Harsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

