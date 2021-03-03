Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

SMLR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $784.02 million, a PE ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

