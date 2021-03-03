Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (ABEV, ABX, ACMR, AEDFF, AGPIF, AIBRF, ALSMY, AMCX, ANAB, ANGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its action list buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. CSFB currently has C$123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$118.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its na rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its na rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a C$73.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

