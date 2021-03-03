Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $3.46

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00006764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $102.27 million and $1.80 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,172.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.23 or 0.03127142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.00375709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01033280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00433539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00371705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00250728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,850,450 coins and its circulating supply is 29,546,728 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

