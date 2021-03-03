ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $644,377.89 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $644,377.89 and approximately $53,447.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,413,295 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,319 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

