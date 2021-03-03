ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,078. The company has a market cap of $864.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

