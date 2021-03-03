Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

