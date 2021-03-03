Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 332,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

ESS traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $303.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.