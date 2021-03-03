Establishment Labs (ESTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,678. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

