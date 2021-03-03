Eterbase Coin Market Cap Hits $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

