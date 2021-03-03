ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,055,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 122,483 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

MJ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 60,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,402. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

