Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00022194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.02 or 0.03124844 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

