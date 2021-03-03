Ethereum Gold Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $270,351.36 and approximately $215.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

