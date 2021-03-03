Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.79 and last traded at $208.61. Approximately 7,199,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,453,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

