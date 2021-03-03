Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires 8,085 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Ducommun comprises approximately 2.4% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ducommun worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,851. The company has a market cap of $688.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

