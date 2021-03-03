Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,207. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

