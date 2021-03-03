EUNO Achieves Market Cap of $15.56 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $15.56 million and $22,255.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00977200 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,135,372,121 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

