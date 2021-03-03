EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.