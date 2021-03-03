Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €118.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.38 ($121.62).

EPA ENX opened at €86.90 ($102.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.28. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

