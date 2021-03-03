Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,052 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.83% of Eventbrite worth $63,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,038,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.