Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $75.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $75.72 million. Everbridge posted sales of $58.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $343.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $344.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $426.60 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $433.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

