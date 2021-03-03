Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Everest has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $57.24 million and $3.47 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00084413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00489088 BTC.

About Everest

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

