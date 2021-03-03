Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00483365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00073283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00078471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,296,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,927,251 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

