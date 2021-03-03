EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of EVO Payments worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,687.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 274,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,400. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

