Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Trading Down 8.9%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.60. 2,685,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,099,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259,755 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 188,637 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

