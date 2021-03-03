Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Down 11%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price fell 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.27. 2,042,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,019,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

