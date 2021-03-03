Evolent Health (EVH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH):

3/1/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Evolent Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/11/2021 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

1/7/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Evolent Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,479. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

