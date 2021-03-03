Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.67. 176,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 152,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $109,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

