Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 6,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

