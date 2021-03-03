Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 7.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.46 and last traded at $126.57. Approximately 1,652,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,893,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,185. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 277.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.