ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $820,484.55

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $820,484.55 and approximately $15,718.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00354071 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030492 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

