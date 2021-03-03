Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

