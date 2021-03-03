Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares traded down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 1,108,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,559,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

