Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,660 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $49,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

