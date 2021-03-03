Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XCUR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

