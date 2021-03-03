ExlService Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ExlService in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

In other ExlService news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,330 shares of company stock worth $4,448,332. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

