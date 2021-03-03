EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading Up 36.2% Over Last Week

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $335,679.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

