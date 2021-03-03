Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 501,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after buying an additional 439,311 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

