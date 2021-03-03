Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

