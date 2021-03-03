Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

STAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $247,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after buying an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 146,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

